Russia is not worried about potential U.S. attempts to influence its ties with China, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, commenting on U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's visit to Beijing where he held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Our strategic partnership relations with China make us confident that (Beijing's) development of relations with other countries will never be aimed against our country," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. (Reporting by Dmitry Antonov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov)



