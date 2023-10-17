The Kremlin on Tuesday rejected Western claims that North Korea was supplying weapons to Russia, the TASS news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

The White House on Friday said North Korea recently provided Russia with a shipment of weapons, calling it a troubling development and raising concerns about the expanded military relationship between the two countries.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesperson last month said Britain was urging the DPRK to cease arms negotiations with Russia. (Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)