Sterling fell to near three-week lows on Tuesday as the weakness of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's position unnerved investors, while a broader rise in the U.S. dollar also weighed on sentiment.

In early London trading on Tuesday, the British currency fell 0.73% to its lowest level since May 19 at $1.2433 before trimming some losses.

Against the euro, the pound weakened by 0.5% to 85.76 pence.

"The PM has survived the no confidence vote, but the number of Conservatives MPs who voted against him is substantial enough to weaken his position further," said Frederique Carrier, head of investment strategy for the British Isles and Asia at RBC Wealth Management.

"This is unlikely to be the end of turmoil and the victory is not clear enough to draw a line under the past few months."

Johnson won the confidence vote 211 to 148, but his 59% share of the vote was less than the 63% achieved by his predecessor Theresa May in her confidence vote of December 2018, and she was replaced seven months later.

Reflecting the greater political uncertainly, expected swings in the British pound over a one-week and one-month period edged higher.

The pound has been under pressure this year, having just wrapped up five straight months of losses, weighed down by Britain's dismal growth outlook, which is casting doubt on the trajectory for interest rate rises by the Bank of England.

Since the beginning of the year, the pound has fallen 7.3% against a resurgent dollar. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Bradley Perrett)



Reuters