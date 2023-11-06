The Italian services sector contracted for a third month running in October and at its fastest pace in a year, a survey showed on Monday, signalling persistent weakness in the euro zone's third-largest economy.

The HCOB Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Italian services came in at 47.7 in October, down from 49.9 in September and well below the 50 level that separates growth from contraction.

The result was below the median forecast of 49.5 in a Reuters survey of five analysts.

The new business subindex fell to 46.9 from September's 50.0. The employment indicator was at 49.8 compared with 51.0 the month before.

"Hiring has ground to a halt, thanks to less business and not enough skilled people to hire," said HCOB economist Tariq Kamal Chaudhry.

The PMI for Italy's smaller manufacturing sector, released on Thursday, contracted in October for a seventh consecutive month.

The composite Purchasing Managers' Index combining services and manufacturing stood at 47.0 in October, down from 49.2 in September, Monday's survey showed.

The Italian economy stagnated in the third quarter, national statistics bureau ISTAT said last week, after contracting by 0.4% in the April-June period. (Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Hugh Lawson)



