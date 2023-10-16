Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) rose 1.7% month-on-month in September and were also up 5.6% from the year earlier, official statistics agency ISTAT said on Monday, revising down preliminary data. The preliminary estimate had pointed to +1.7% month-on-month and +5.7% year-on-year.

The main domestic price index (NIC), rose 0.2 on the month and increased 5.3% annually, declining from a 5.4% annual rise in August. Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running at +4.9% year-on-year on the HICP index in September, from 5.0% the month before.

ISTAT gave the following details: The EU-harmonised index (HICP): SEP AUG JULY Monthly change +1.7 +0.2 -1.6 Yr/yr inflation +5.6r +5.5 +6.3 Index (base 2015=100) 122.1r 120.1 119.9 The NIC index: Monthly change +0.2 +0.3 0.0 Yr-on-yr inflation +5.3 +5.4 +5.9 Index (base 2015=100) 120.3 120.1 119.7 (Reporting by Chiara Scarciglia, editing Antonella Cinelli)



