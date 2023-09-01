Italy's economy contracted by 0.4% in the second quarter from the previous three months, weighed down by weak domestic demand, statistics bureau ISTAT said on Friday, revising down provisional data.

ISTAT's preliminary estimate issued on July 31 pointed to a 0.3% drop in gross domestic product.

On a year-on-year basis, second quarter GDP growth was lowered to show a 0.4% increase, compared with the 0.6% printout in the flash estimate.

The breakdown of GDP components showed investments and government spending contracted sharply compared with the previous three months, while consumer spending stagnated.

Overall, domestic demand net of inventories subtracted 0.7 points from quarterly GDP, while the contribution from trade flows was zero, with imports and exports both contracting by 0.4%.

The downward revision to the second quarter casts a shadow over prospects for the full year.

Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government is officially forecasting full-year 2023 growth of 1.0%, slowing sharply from the buoyant 3.7% rate in 2022.

ISTAT said so-called "acquired growth" at the end of the second quarter stood at 0.7%, meaning that if GDP is flat quarter-on-quarter for the rest of the year, full-year growth will come in at 0.7% compared with 2022.

ISTAT gave the following details on contributions to quarterly growth for the first two quarters of this year.

PERCENTAGE POINT CONTRIBUTIONS TO Q/Q GROWTH

Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Final domestic demand -0.7 0.8 -Final national consumption -0.3 0.7 -Consumer spending 0.0 0.5 -Government spending -0.3 0.3 -Gross Fixed Investment -0.4 0.1 Inventory Changes 0.3 0.0 Net Exports 0.0 -0.2 GDP -0.4 0.6

Keywords: ITALY ECONOMY/GDP



