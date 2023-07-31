Italy's economy contracted by 0.3% in the second quarter from the previous three months, preliminary data showed on Monday, a weaker-than-expected reading. On a year-on-year basis, second quarter gross domestic product in the euro zone's third largest economy was up 0.6%, national statistics bureau ISTAT said. A Reuters survey of 17 analysts had pointed to a flat reading quarter-on-quarter and to a 0.9% rise year-on-year.

The first quarter was unrevised at 0.6% quarter-on-quarter, while ISTAT raised the year-on-year rate to 2.0% from a previously reported 1.9%. ISTAT forecast last month the economy would grow 1.2% this year, raising a previous projection of 0.4% made in December, on the back of a stronger-than-expected start to the year.

ISTAT gave no numerical breakdown of components for its preliminary second-quarter GDP estimate, but said industry and agriculture decreased whereas services grew marginally. There was a negative contribution by the domestic component while the net export component had no impact on the estimate, ISTAT added. ISTAT gave the following details on Italian GDP in the last three quarters: Q2 Q1 Q4 Q/Q (pct change) -0.3 +0.6 -0.1 Y/Y (pct change) 0.6 +2.0r 1.5 r=revised (Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Federico Maccioni)



