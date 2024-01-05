Italy's public budget deficit narrowed in the first nine months of last year to 7.1% of gross domestic product, compared with 8.8% in the same period of 2022, official statistics agency ISTAT said on Friday.

The deficit for the third quarter came in at 5.0% of GDP compared with 9.4% in same quarter of 2022, while the deficit for the second quarter of 2023 was revised down to 5.1% of GDP from a previously reported 5.4%, ISTAT said.

The government in September hiked its 2023 deficit target to 5.3% of GDP from 4.5%, but warned in December that it might be even higher than this due to the impact of green building incentives adopted by previous governments, that have proved much more costly than expected.

ISTAT gave the following quarterly public finance data. All data are expressed as a percent of gross domestic product.

Public balance Revenues Spending Primary Balance* Q3 2023 -5.0 45.9 50.9 -1.2 Q3 2022 -9.4 46.0 55.4 -5.6

*Public balance net of debt servicing costs. r=revised

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer, Rome.newsroom@reuters.com + 39 06 8522 4232) (Reporting by Crispian Balmer)



