Italy's government could revise downwards its growth target for this year which was set at 0.8% in September, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Tuesday.

The country's economy stagnated in the third quarter compared with the previous three months, preliminary data from national statistics bureau ISTAT showed last month.

"Should the preliminary estimate for the third quarter be confirmed, the government's growth target for this year could be subject to a moderate downwards correction," Giorgetti said while addressing parliament over the 2024 budget.

"At present, the impact on 2024 growth is negligible," he added.

