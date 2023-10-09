MILAN - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is calling for a rapid de-escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as its widening would have "incalculable consequences", her office said on Monday.

Meloni expressed her concerns in a call with Lebanese counterpart Najib Mikati, in which she confirmed Italy's support for Lebanon's security and stability "at this delicate juncture".

Italy is the second-largest contributor to the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (Unifil), with around 1,100 troops out of a total of just under 10,000, according to the mission's website.

