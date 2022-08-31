Italy approved on Wednesday a further extension to a cut in excise taxes on fuel at the pump, which would have expired in September, a joint statement by the Finance and Ecological Transition ministries said.

The 25 euro cent ($0.26) per litre cut, introduced soon after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, will now expire on Oct. 5 instead of September 20.

The cut had already been extended in May, June, July and at the beginning of August.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Elvira Pollina, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)



