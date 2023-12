Italian gross domestic product (GDP) is set to grow at a rate of 0.4% next year due to a "slightly negative inheritance" from 2023, think tank Prometeia said on Wednesday confirming its September estimate.

The think tank also confirmed its growth forecast for this year at 0.7%, estimating a 0.1% contraction in the fourth quarter mainly due to a curb in consumption.

