Ireland's unemployment rate rose slightly in June, to 4.8% from 4.7% a month earlier, but remained at around the same level it stood at before the COVID-19 pandemic, Central Statistics Office (CSO) data showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate, including those temporary laid off due to lockdown, stood at 15.9% a year ago having ballooned to 31.5% in April 2020 when the economy was in a severe lockdown. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans)



