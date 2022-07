Annual inflation in Ireland accelerated to a 38-year high of 9.1% in June driven by higher home energy prices, the Central Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Prices were 1.3% higher month-on-month, up from the 0.9% registered in each of the previous two months but well down from the 1.9% recorded in March. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by John Stonestreet)



