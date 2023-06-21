Investors on Wednesday ramped up their bets on the possibility of the Bank of England raising interest rates by a hefty half a percentage point on Thursday after stronger-than-expected inflation figures.

Interest rate futures suggested a roughly 45% chance of an increase in Bank Rate to 5% by the BoE at the end of its June meeting, with a more conventional 25 basis-point hike seen as a 55% probability.

On Tuesday, the chance of a 50 basis-point increase was priced at about 25%.

The yield on two-year British government bonds - which are sensitive to interest rate speculation - hit its highest since 2008 at 5.117% before easing off to 5.089%, an increase of about 15 basis points on the day.




