LONDON - Investors pulled the most from cash on record in the week to Wednesday, but bought U.S. Treasuries for the 36th straight week, BofA Global Research said, as investors grapple with geopolitical tension and higher-for-longer central bank policy.

There were $108.9 billion of outflows from cash in the latest week, the highest on record, BofA said, citing EPFR data, though investors also sold risky assets like emerging market debt and equities and developed market equities.

There were also inflows to U.S. Treasuries for the 36th straight week, even as benchmark 10-year Treasury yield reached its highest in 16 years, hovering around 5%.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Amanda Cooper)