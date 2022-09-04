BRUSSELS - Industrial producer prices rose in July 2022 by 4.0% in the euro area and by 3.7% in the EU, compared with June 2022, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In June 2022, prices increased by 1.3% in the euro area and by 1.5% in the EU.

In July 2022, compared with July 2021, industrial producer prices increased by 37.9% in the euro area and by 37.8% in the EU.

Industrial producer prices in the euro area in July 2022, compared with June 2022, increased by 9.0% in the energy sector, by 1.2% for non-durable consumer goods, by 0.9% for durable consumer goods, by 0.8% for capital goods and by 0.1% for intermediate goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.6%.

In the EU, industrial producer prices increased by 8.2% in the energy sector, by 1.1% for non-durable consumer goods, by 0.9% for durable consumer goods, by 0.8% for capital goods and by 0.1% for intermediate goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.6%.

The highest monthly increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Ireland (+26.1%), Hungary (+9.4%) and Bulgaria (+8.0%), while the largest decreases were observed in Portugal (-1.5%), Sweden (-1.2%) and Luxembourg (-0.9%).