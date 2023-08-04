Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output fell by an annual 3.8% in June based on preliminary unadjusted data, below analyst forecasts for a 2.5% drop, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday. In May industrial output fell by 6.7%, following revision.

Adjusted for the effect of working days, output fell by 6.1% year-on-year, while in monthly terms, it declined by 0.9%, the KSH said. In the first six months, industrial output fell by 4.8% in annual terms.

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT CHANGE, % June 2023 May 2023 June 2022 Unadjusted y/y -3.8 (-6.7) +1.8 -6.9 Adjusted y/y -6.1 (-4.5) +5.0 -4.6 m/m -0.9 (+1.8) +0.8 +1.6 (advisory: the revised data is in brackets) (Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Antonis Triantafyllou in Gdansk)