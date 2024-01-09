Hungary's government will launch new economic stimulus programmes to boost the domestic industry and revive economic growth, the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday after November output data came in sharply below expectations.

It said the measures would include an increase in the size of an industrial credit programme to 1.2 trillion forints ($3.48 billion) and a new scheme to boost investments using European Union funding. ($1 = 344.76 forints)




