The Hungarian central bank's tax-adjusted core inflation gauge rose to an annual 20.6% in September from 18.9% in August, it said on Tuesday, adding that household inflation expectations continued to increase.

"Measures of household inflation expectations are showing larger-than-usual volatility," the bank said. "The measures increased in September compared with the previous month."

It added however that retail sales price expectations fell substantially, while service sector corporate price expectations eased modestly.

Earlier on Tuesday data showed Hungarian headline inflation exceeding 20%, above market expectations. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)



