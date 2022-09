Greece's central government reported a primary budget surplus of 10 million euros ($9.96 million) in the first eight months of the year, due to significant higher revenues, finance ministry data showed on Friday.

The government was targeting a primary budget gap - which excludes debt-servicing costs - of 5.942 billion euros for the January-August period. ($1 = 1.0041 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)