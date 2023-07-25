Social media
Home page>WORLD>UK and Europe>Greece faces new heatwav...
WEATHER

Greece faces new heatwave as wildfires rage

Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP
Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP
Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP

The very hot weather comes after a weekend of intense heat and after thousands of locals and tourists fled forest fires in Rhodes and Corfu

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 25, 2023
GREECEWEATHER
PHOTO

Greece braced for a new wave of soaring temperatures Tuesday, as wildfires raged on two popular tourist islands.
In the capital city of Athens the mercury is expected to soar to 41 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit), and reach up to 44C in central Greece, according to the national weather forecaster EMY.
The very hot weather comes after a weekend of intense heat and after thousands of locals and tourists fled forest fires in Rhodes and Corfu, with the prime minister warning the heat-battered nation is "at war" with the flames.
The mercury hit 46.4C in Gythio, in the southern Peloponnese peninsula on Sunday, though failed to reach the hottest temperature nationally on record of 48C.
Authorities evacuated nearly 2,500 people from the Greek island of Corfu on Monday, after tens of thousands of people had already fled blazes on the island of Rhodes, with many frightened tourists scrambling to get home on evacuation flights.
More than 260 firefighters were still battling flames for an eighth consecutive day on Rhodes, supported by two helicopters and two planes.
Fires were also raging on Greece's second largest island of Evia, where Greek civil protection authorities issued an overnight evacuation order in one northern locality.
"We are at war and are exclusively geared towards the fire front," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told parliament on Monday.
He warned that the country faced "another three difficult days ahead" before high temperatures are forecast to ease.
Vassilis Kikilias, Greece's civil protection minister, said crews had battled over 500 fires around the country for 12 straight days.
Many regions of the country were on "red alert" Tuesday, meaning there is an extreme risk of forest fires, exacerbated by strong winds.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

ECONOMY

IMF sticks with forecast for limited UK growth in 2023

IMF sticks with forecast for limited UK growth in 2023
IMF sticks with forecast for limited UK growth in 2023
DEFENSE

France eyes new Qatar Rafale warplane deal - defence ministry source

France eyes new Qatar Rafale warplane deal - defence ministry source
France eyes new Qatar Rafale warplane deal - defence ministry source
UTILITIES

Power cuts in Malta put the government in hot water

Power cuts in Malta put the government in hot water
Power cuts in Malta put the government in hot water
SECURITY

Paris Olympics organisers face host of challenges with a year to go

Paris Olympics organisers face host of challenges with a year to go
Paris Olympics organisers face host of challenges with a year to go
COMMODITIES

French grocers could benefit from food price cuts, analysts say

French grocers could benefit from food price cuts, analysts say
French grocers could benefit from food price cuts, analysts say
FOREX

Sterling breaks seven-day losing streak but stays close to two-week low

Sterling breaks seven-day losing streak but stays close to two-week low
Sterling breaks seven-day losing streak but stays close to two-week low
CYBERCRIME

'Operation Cookie Monster': Dutch arrest their most-wanted suspect in cyber case

'Operation Cookie Monster': Dutch arrest their most-wanted suspect in cyber case
'Operation Cookie Monster': Dutch arrest their most-wanted suspect in cyber case
MANUFACTURING

Decline in UK manufacturing orders eases in July: CBI

Decline in UK manufacturing orders eases in July: CBI
Decline in UK manufacturing orders eases in July: CBI
MOST READ
1.

UAE real estate: Rental increase across Dubai properties to slow down in 2024

2.

Norwegians second biggest buyers of Dubai commercial real estate

3.

Saudi Arabia’s Rawabi Energy concludes $1.9bln syndicated financing

4.

Kenya seeks Chinese funding for $1.3bln mega road project

5.

Qatar’s Dlala Holding terminates CEO’s services

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Greece facing 40C weekend while record US heat wave set to expand

2

Wildfires in Greece burn for fifth day as another heatwave hits

3

Wildfires slowly abate in Greece but temperatures rise

4

Greece limits hours at Acropolis, other sites due to heat

5

Athens Acropolis to close at hottest hours amid Greece heatwave

LEADERSHIP TALKS

UAE

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

LATEST VIDEO

AVIATION

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world
VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

DEBT

Debt repayments take up 59% of Kenya’s tax income - report

Debt repayments take up 59% of Kenya’s tax income - report
Debt repayments take up 59% of Kenya’s tax income - report
ECONOMY

UAE government’s revenue reaches $31.5bln, spending at $25.2bln in Q1 2023

LEGAL

White & Case is top M&A legal adviser in MEA in H1 2023

REAL ESTATE

UAE's Ellington, Dutco team up to develop premium residential projects in Dubai

LATEST NEWS
1

IMF increasingly worried about 'material' impact of climate change on economies

2

IMF sticks with forecast for limited UK growth in 2023

3

IMF expects Japan's economy to grow 1.4% this year on pent-up demand

4

IMF edges 2023 global economic growth forecast higher, sees persistent challenges

5

TikTok to launch e-commerce platform in US to sell China-made goods

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds