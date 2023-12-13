Goldman Sachs on Wednesday lowered Britain's 2023 economic growth rate forecast to 0.5%, from its previous outlook of 0.6%, after official data showed that the economy shrank in October.

UK's gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.3% from September levels, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

For 2024, the brokerage cut its GDP growth forecast for the country to 0.6%, versus 0.7% expected previously.

