Goldman Sachs lowered Britain's 2024 economic growth forecast on Friday to 0.5% from an earlier expectation of 0.6%.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed Britain's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 0.3% in November following a decline of 0.3% in the previous month, slightly beating economists' forecasts for 0.2% growth in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Roshan Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)