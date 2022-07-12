The head of the body representing global airlines hit out at new restrictions at London's Heathrow on Tuesday, saying the airport underestimated the speed of the pandemic recovery and was focused on profit at the expense of airlines that must now foot the bill.

Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association and a former head of British Airways, panned moves to tell airlines to limit the number of seats they sell to limit summer disruption. (Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by David Goodman )



