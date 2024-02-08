German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that U.S. President Joe Biden's leadership was critical in ensuring a united response to Russia in an opinion piece published in the Wall Street Journal.

"Our message is clear: We have to do our utmost to prevent Russia from winning" in Ukraine, wrote Scholz, who is travelling to the United States this week to meet with Biden.

"The long-term consequences and costs of failing to stop Mr. Putin's aggression would dwarf any of the investments that we are making now." (Writing by Miranda Murray; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)



