German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday he told Chinese Premier Li Qiang in talks in Berlin that Germany does not want to decouple from China but to diversify trade in a bid for more balanced relationships all round.

Speaking at a joint news conference after hosting inter-governmental consultations, Scholz said he had told Li that German companies still faced challenges in access to the Chinese market and unfair business conditions.




