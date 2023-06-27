The German government will cut planned borrowing by 14 billion euros ($15 billion) in the third quarter as lower gas prices mean it needs to spend less on price brakes for electricity, gas and heating, the German Finance Agency said on Tuesday.

On the capital market, 4 billion euros less will be raised than previously announced, while money market funding will be reduced by 10 billion euros, it said.

The total planned borrowing for 2023 now stands at 529 billion euros, it said. ($1 = 0.9141 euros) (Reporting by Rene Wagner; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Friederike Heine)



