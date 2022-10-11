Berlin - The European Union member states could use money from the "Next Generation" fund to tackle crises, a German government spokesperson said, commenting on a media report saying Berlin supported joint debt issuances to ease the energy crisis.

Only a fifth of approved available funds has been paid out from the "Next Generation" fund, and the remainder could be used to tackle crises and finance the energy transition, the spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"To this end, an agreement must now be reached quickly with the European Parliament in order to be able to use these funds promptly," the spokesperson added.

Citing sources, Bloomberg on Monday said Germany will change its position and support a joint issuance of EU debt through loans, pushing German government bonds yields higher.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Writing by Riham Alkousaa, Editing by Miranda Murray Writing by Riham Alkousaa)