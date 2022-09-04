BERLIN - Germany will spend 65 billion euros ($64.7 billion) on its third package designed to shield consumers and businesses from the impact of soaring inflation, the government said in a document issued on Sunday.

The measures, which includes proposals for an extension to discounted public transport and 1.7 billion euros in tax breaks for 9,000 energy-intensive companies, was agreed by the three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition on Sunday.

"This is the biggest of the three packages so far," Scholz told a news conference.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt, Editing by David Goodman)