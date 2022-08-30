Berlin is open to discuss a price-cap scheme on gas supplies at a European level, a source said citing a text message Germany's economy minister sent to his colleagues across Europe.

The source, who read the message and asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, said Robert Habeck sent a message to European energy ministers flagging that Berlin was open to discuss the price cap at an EU summit on energy scheduled for Sept. 9.

A spokeswoman for the German economy ministry declined to comment on internal communications. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)