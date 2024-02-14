Germany's expected economic recovery may be further delayed by geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Red Sea, as well as weak foreign demand and public transport strikes, the economy ministry said in its monthly report on Wednesday.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Germany's federal government will significantly reduce its forecast for growth in the German economy to just 0.2% for the current year.

On a positive note, inflation-dampening factors are likely to persist over the rest of the year, added the ministry.

