German pilots' union VC has called for a five-hour strike at the Lufthansa Group's Discover Airlines on Saturday, it said in a statement.

All flights of the Airbus 320 and 330 fleet departing from Germany from 8 am to 1 pm (0700-1200 GMT) will be affected by the strike, the union said on Friday.

Discover Airlines is the Lufthansa Group's leisure airline focused on flying travellers from Frankfurt and Munich to holiday destinations, according to its website. (Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Jan Harvey)