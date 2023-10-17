German investor morale improved more than expected in October, the ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday, as market experts forecast a further decline in inflation.

The institute's economic sentiment index rose to -1.1 points from -11.4 points in September.

Analysts polled by Reuters had pointed to an October reading of -9.3.

"It seems that we have passed the lowest point," ZEW president Achim Wambach said.

In addition, the assessment of the economic situation in Germany has stabilised, falling by only 0.5 points to minus 79.9 points, the institute said. (Additional reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Friederike Heine)



