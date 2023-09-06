German industrial orders fell more than expected in July, the federal statistics office said on Wednesday.

Incoming orders fell by 11.7% on the previous month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a drop of 4.0%.

"The big fluctuations in new orders seen in the past months therefore continued to be observed in July 2023," said the office, which added that July's sharp decline was due to a very large order in air and spacecraft manufacturing the month before.

Orders had posted an unexpected jump in June, rising by a revised 7.6% month-on-month, versus expectations of a 2.0% dip.

Excluding large-scale orders, industrial orders would have increased by 0.3% in July.

