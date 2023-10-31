German import prices fell in September year on year, continuing the downward trend started a year ago.

German import prices decreased by 14.3% year on year in September, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 15.1% decrease.

The large decline is primarily due to a base effect originating from the large price increases in 2022 as a result of the war in Ukraine, the statistics office said.

Since the German economy sources many intermediate products and raw materials from abroad, falling import prices have a delayed impact on general inflation.

Inflation in Germany eased noticeably in October, falling to 3.0%, its lowest level since August 2021. (Reporting by Maria Martinez and Rachel More, Editing by Friederike Heine)



