Germany's government expects the economy to shrink by 0.4% this year in its draft autumn projections, a source with knowledge of the projections told Reuters on Friday.

The economy is then expected to grow 1.3% next year and 1.5% in 2025, according to the source.

Inflation is expected to come in at 6.1% this year and at 2.6% next year, the source added.

The German economy ministry was not available for comment.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck is set to present the government's autumn forecast on Wednesday.

