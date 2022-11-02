German exports posted an unexpected dip in September, decreasing by 0.5% on the month, while imports fell more than expected, down 2.3%, Federal Statistical Office data showed on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll had predicted a month-on-month rise in exports of 0.1% while imports were expected to fall 0.4%.

Germany had a seasonally adjusted trade surplus of 3.7 billion euros ($3.66 billion) in September, the office reported, surging past a forecast surplus of 700 million euros.

Most imports came from China, Germany's single biggest trade partner, which saw a 5.4% increase on the month in September, while exports to China saw a 2% dip, according to the office.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is heading to China this week , a trip that will be closely watched for clues on how serious Germany is about reducing its economic reliance on Asia's rising superpower.

Sentiment among German exporters rose slightly in October , according to an Ifo institute survey this week, but the situation overall remains difficult due to tense energy markets and a weak global economic environment.

The statistics office publishes a detailed table with more economic data. ($1 = 1.0118 euros) (Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More)