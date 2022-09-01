German engineering companies' orders saw a double-digit fall in July as the economic and geopolitical situation has customers in no mood to invest, the VDMA engineering association said. July orders saw a 14% drop compared with the same month last year, the VDMA said on Thursday, with domestic and foreign orders falling 17% and 12%, respectively.

Orders from outside the euro zone were especially weak in July, slumping 14%, the VDMA reported. The association, which stuck to its forecast of 1% growth this year, predicted a 2% decrease in production in 2023 in real terms in light of high inflation and central banks' moves to stop it, as well as weaker growth in China and the Ukraine war.

"The wind is blowing in the face of the global economy and thus of mechanical and plant engineering," said VDMA chief economist Ralph Wiechers. However, he underscored that the industry should be able to avoid a more significant decrease if the current headwinds do not grow stronger. July CHANGE overall -14% y/y of which German -17% y/y foreign -12% y/y May-July overall -4% y/y of which German -8% y/y foreign -2% y/y (Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Maria Sheahan)



