German business morale worsened unexpectedly in January, declining for the second month in a row, a survey showed on Thursday.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index stood at 85.2 versus the 86.7 reading forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The indicator fell from a slightly downwardly revised reading of 86.3 in December.

Uncertainty among companies has risen considerably, Ifo's head of surveys, Klaus Wohlrabe, told Reuters. (Reporting by Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams)



