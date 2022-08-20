BRUSSELS - In the second quarter of 2022, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.6% both in the euro area and in the EU, compared with the previous quarter, according to a flash estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In the first quarter of 2022, GDP had grown by 0.5% in the euro area and by 0.6% in the EU.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 3.9% in the euro area and by 4.0% in the EU in the second quarter of 2022, after +5.4% in the euro area and +5.5% in the EU in the previous quarter.

The number of employed persons increased by 0.3% both in the euro area and in the EU in the second quarter of 2022, compared with the previous quarter. In the first quarter of 2022, employment had increased by 0.6% in the euro area and by 0.5% in the EU.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, employment increased by 2.4% in the euro area and by 2.3% in the EU in the second quarter of 2022, after +2.9% in euro area and +2.8% in the EU in the first quarter of 2022.