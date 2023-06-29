Forty-thousand policemen will be deployed across France on Thursday evening after riots spread across France overnight, set off by the deadly police shooting of a teenager of North African descent on Tuesday during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb, the Interior minister told reporters.

"The state must be firm in its response, tonight 40,000 policemen will be mobilized, including 5,000 in the Paris region, versus 9,000 yesterday,"Gerald Darmanin said. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)



