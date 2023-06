French inflation eased more than expected in June as energy and food price increases moderated, according to preliminary official data on Friday.

Consumer prices rose 0.2% over one month, giving an annual inflation rate of 5.3% after 6.0% in May, EU-harmonised data from the INSEE statistics agency showed. That compared with an average expectation for a reading of 5.4% in a Reuters poll of 20 economists. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)