France - A family of four French tourists was found safe Friday after getting lost for two days in an archaeological park in northern Guatemala's jungle.

The group were "a little dehydrated and have been stabilized," said Gustavo Ara, regional director of the volunteer fire department in the department of Peten, near the border with Mexico and Belize.

The two women, man and six-year-old boy were last seen on Wednesday in the Tikal National Park.

Tikal park houses Guatemala's main Mayan archeological site, comprising pyramids and temples. It is more than 500 kilometers (310 miles) from the capital, in the remote Peten, where drug trafficking gangs are known to operate.

The missing tourists were found in the park five kilometers from the main archaeological zone.

Photos released by authorities showed the family being evaluated and treated by rescuers, before being airlifted to Guatemala City.

In January 2022, a German tourist was found dead in Tikal park, two days after he became separated from his group.