France's economic growth remains solid despite recent strikes and protests against the pension reform, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

"The French economy resists... there is no significant impact from the social protests... French growth remains solid," Le Maire told Franceinfo radio.

Last month, statistics agency INSEE data showed GDP edging up 0.2% in the first quarter after a flat fourth quarter, helped by household consumption, which was steady after falling one percent in the last three months of 2022. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)



