The business climate in France deteriorated in August compared to July, according to data published on Thursday by statistics agency INSEE.

INSEE's composite business confidence index fell to 99 points in August, down from 100 points in July. This was its lowest reading since April 2021.

The index for industrial confidence alone fell to 96 points in August, lagging forecasts of 99 in a Reuters poll, and down from a revised 101 in July. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by Ingrid Melander)



