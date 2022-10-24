French business activity slowed in October from the previous month, according to flash forecasts in a monthly survey published on Monday, as concerns over rising inflation weighed on the euro zone's second biggest economy.

S&P Global's flash services purchasing managers index (PMI) fell to 51.3 points from 52.9 in September, slightly below analysts' forecasts of 51.5. Readings above 50 points show growth.

The flash manufacturing sector figure stood at 47.4 points, marking a 29-month low.

The composite flash PMI figure was 50.0, down from 51.2 in September and below a forecast for 50.4 points.

"As high inflation erodes client purchasing power, borrowing costs rise and uncertainty grows, the outlook for France's economy looks daunting," said Joe Hayes, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

France's final inflation figure for September stood at 6.2%, while inflation within the broader euro zone hit a record high of 9.9%. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by John Stonestreet)



