France's dominant services sector contracted further in August, a monthly survey showed on Wednesday, as falls in demand and new orders impacted the euro zone's second-biggest economy.

The HCOB France flash purchasing managers index (PMI) for the services sector, compiled by S&P Global, fell to a 30-month low of 46.7 points in August from a final 47.1 in July. That was below a Reuters forecast of 47.5 points.

Any figure below 50 marks a contraction in activity, while above 50 shows an expansion.

The flash August manufacturing PMI number came in at 46.4 points - up from 45.1 points in July and ahead of a Reuters poll forecast of 45.0 points, but still reflecting contracting activity.

The August composite flash PMI number comprising both the services and manufacturing sectors stood at 46.6 points, unchanged from the final July composite number and well below a Reuters poll forecast of 47.5.

"The French economy is stuck in a rut, showing signs of struggle once again. For the third month straight, we've seen Europe's second-largest economy shrinking, as indicated by the HCOB PMIs," said Hamburg Commercial Bank economist Norman Liebke.

"Despite hopes of a positive economic outlook, the latest PMI data is throwing a curveball, hinting that we might be headed for a contraction in the third quarter," he added. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hugh Lawson)



