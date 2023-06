PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron will host Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the Elysee palace on Tuesday for talks on the war in Ukraine, NATO and bilateral issues, Macron's office said on Monday.

It is the first time Macron will receive Meloni since she rose to power as part of a hard-right coalition last year. The two governments traded barbs earlier this year over migration issues.

(Reporting by Michel Rose, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)