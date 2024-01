France reaffirmed its condemnation of Houthi strikes on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, calling for those to stop immediately in the wake of attacks launched by the United States and Britain against Houthi military targets in Yemen.

"With those armed actions, the Houthis bear the extremely serious responsibility of the escalation in the region," the French Foreign Affairs ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Toby Chopra)